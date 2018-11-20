UP for Arts Holiday Gala & Auction!

Submitted by UP for Arts.

A magical evening of holiday entertainment along with an African safari, local tours, gourmet dinners and a variety of other great holiday gifts await guests at the UP for Arts 1st Annual Holiday Gala and Silent Auction on Friday, December 14! (Get a sneak preview of auction items when online bidding begins on November 23 at www.upforarts.org)

“The Holiday Gala is a perfect way to celebrate the season and benefit the arts,” said UP for Art Chair Debbie Scoles. Besides an amazing musical program featuring a very special secret guest, gala guests will enjoy an array of elegant appetizers, wine, refreshments and desserts along with the opportunity to bid on a variety of auction items.

The Holiday Gala will be held in the UP Civic/Library Atrium, located at 3609 Market Place (36th and Bridgeport) starting at 6:30pm. Free parking is available underneath the library.

The Holiday Gala is a wonderful event, Scoles said. “You get outstanding entertainment close to home (versus being stuck in traffic on I-5), great holiday gifts for people on your list…or for yourself, wonderful food and a chance to support the arts in our community!

Tickets are $65 online or from UP for Art members OR $70 at the door.

Tickets are available at www.upforarts.org.

People can also get a sneak peek at silent auction items and even start bidding online at www.upforart.org starting on Friday, November 23, at 10 a.m.

Online bidding ends on Tuesday, December 11. However, gala guests can continue bidding on all items at the Holiday Auction on December 14.

All proceeds from the Holiday Gala will benefit “Forever Friends,” a life-size sculpture of a young girl offering an apple to a very special horse by artist John Jewell to be located in the Curran Apple Orchard Park. (For more information on the story behind Forever Friends, please visit www.upforarts.org). UP for Arts is a nonprofit, 501c3 organization.