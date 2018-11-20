Sound Transit Thanksgiving, Black Friday Schedule

Riders should be aware of service reductions for the holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains that will serve shoppers and commuters the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day service

Sounder commuter rail will not operate.

ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail and Tacoma Link will run on Sunday schedules.

Day after Thanksgiving service

Commuters and holiday revelers can beat the traffic by taking Sounder, ST Express bus service or Link light rail on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule the day after Thanksgiving to accommodate riders wanting to participate in holiday activities.

The first Sounder train from Lakewood leaves at 6:06 a.m. and reaches Seattle at 7:22 a.m. A second northbound train will depart Lakewood Station at 10:16 a.m. and a third, late afternoon train departs from Tacoma at 4:06 p.m. Trains from Seattle depart King Street Station for Lakewood at 7:55 a.m., 2:35 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. The 2:35 p.m. departure terminates in Tacoma.

A morning train from Everett will leave at 6:45 a.m. and arrive in Seattle at 7:44 a.m. The return train departs King Street Station at 5:05 p.m.

ST Express buses and Tacoma Link will operate regular weekday service.

Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.

More holiday schedule information can be found at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for Link light rail, Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Everett-Seattle, and Sounder Lakewood-Seattle. Rider Alerts can inform you about special service to events, alert you to holiday schedule changes, and help you plan your trip around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.