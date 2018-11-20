Scout night at Zoolights

TACOMA, Wash. – Bring the whole troop, plus the family for a fantastic Zoolights deal on Scout Night.

All Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Camp Fire members and their families and friends get into the longest-running, best-loved holiday lights extravaganza in the Puget Sound region for just $9 each on Tuesday, Dec. 4. That’s a $3-per-ticket discount off the General Admission rate.

Scout Night tickets must be purchased at the zoo’s Front Gate and Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Camp Fire members must be in uniform or wearing badges or pins to get the deal.

Each member of one of these youth organizations also may bring friends and family at the discounted ticket price.

In addition, Scouts and Camp Fire members will receive a 10 percent discount in the Plaza Gift Shop.

Zoolights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, with a one-night closure on Dec. 24. Parking is free.

Visitors will be dazzled by more than 700,000 colorful, energy-efficient LEDs as zoo animals come to life in lights. See a 100-foot-wide octopus. Thrill to ice-skating puffins and sledding penguins. Watch leaping tigers. Bask in the glow of the Seahawks Zone with its 12th Man Tree. Look for Sasquatch to pop up somewhere on grounds. Enjoy 3D sea turtles and other sea creatures. Take family photos beneath the 30,030-light purple Flame Tree. Be amazed at to-scale replicas of the Narrows Bridges Mount Rainier and more.

Plus, look for a real tiger in the Asian Forest Sanctuary Day Room, ride a camel, feed a goat, marvel at meerkats in Kids’ Zone and warm up in the South Pacific Aquarium, where you can watch 16 large sharks swimming by. (The new Pacific Seas Aquarium will be closed during Zoolights.)

Zoolights is sponsored by Fred Meyer.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org/zoolights.