Pierce Transit scheduled for Nov. 22, 23

Pierce Transit’s local bus and SHUTTLE vehicles will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, and a weekday schedule the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. The schedule over the two days is as follows:

Thanksgiving Day – Operating on a Sunday Schedule

The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop is closed, and there is no fixed-route bus phone service.

SHUTTLE paratransit phone service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (253) 581-8000 or (800) 562-8109 toll-free within Washington.

For route-specific information visit www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes/, select a route and click on the “Sundays” tab. If there is no “Sundays” tab, that route will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.

Day After Thanksgiving – Operating on a Weekday Schedule

The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Telephone assistance is available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for fixed-route riders, and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for SHUTTLE riders. The number for both services is (253) 581-8000 or (800) 562-8109 toll-free within Washington.

For route-specific information visit www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes/, select a route and click on the “weekdays” tabs.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed Nov. 22 and 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Customers may create a customized trip itinerary and view all Pierce Transit route and schedule information anytime online at www.piercetransit.org.