KLAY sold, format to change in 2019

“After many years of continuous broadcasting Tacoma’s KLAY News/Talk/Sports Radio is going through an ownership and format change,” said KLAY General Manager Bob McCluskey. “Sacred Heart Radio bought KLAY. They will start simulcasting Catholic programing in 2019.”

KLAY will continue to operate per our current plans and programming thru December. “Sharing this news with KLAY staff, program hosts, advertisers and customers has been very difficult,” admits McCluskey. “We very much appreciate your support and business.”