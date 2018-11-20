Community Thanksgiving Dinner coming back to University Place

University Place Refuse is pleased to once again sponsor the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner graciously prepared by Chef Derek Bray from The Table. Thanksgiving Day at University Place Primary School from 12-2pm.

PLEASE, if you plan to attend, RSVP here on this event and indicate that you are coming. It would help even more if you could comment with the number of people attending with you!

As always, volunteers are needed.

We are also collecting donations from volunteers to make gift bags for attendees. For example, items for a birthday party gift bag, items for a women warm up kit (women’s socks, gloves and a hat, perhaps), maybe a kids toy gift bag, etc.

We will have volunteers construct the small gift bags from 10-12 before the meal.

For volunteer information and how to give, contact Nicole at 206-240-7173 with a TEXT or MESSAGE or check their Facebook page.