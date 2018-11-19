Sound Transit reports Link light rail ridership up 6.9% in 3rd quarter

More than 6.6 million riders rode Sound Transit’s popular Link light rail trains during the third quarter 2018, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to the same period last year. On an average weekday, more than 81,000 people ride Link, up from 74,900 last year. Overall, more than 12.6 million riders took advantage of Sound Transit trains and buses, a 2.8 percent system-wide increase from third quarter last year.

“More riders are discovering how Sound Transit trains and buses can make their commutes easier,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Those numbers will only increase as the light rail system expands to Lynnwood, Bellevue and Federal Way and more people are able to avoid traffic congestion.”

Sound Transit’s growth in ridership is in sharp relief with other regions in the country. According to the most recent data available from the American Public Transportation Association, transit ridership nationally declined nearly two percent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter 2017. By contrast, transit in the Pacific Northwest is so popular that Puget Sound voters in 2016 approved a $54 billion measure to expand the existing system with 62 miles of light rail with stations serving 37 additional areas.

The third quarter ridership report is available on the Sound Transit website.