Save the date: 2018 Holiday festivities in Lakewood

It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is a week away! Blue lights went up this week around the exterior of City Hall and we’re already seeing our local businesses decorate their storefronts for the holidays.

Whether you’re a business owner in Lakewood or just looking to celebrate the season with your neighbors, we have something planned for you!

Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest

Again this year the City of Lakewood’s Art Commission and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce partnered to encourage Lakewood business owners to decorate for the holidays and enter the city’s second annual Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest. Participation is easy: 1. Decorate; 2. Take a picture; 3. Email it to smartinez@cityoflakewood.us by 9 a.m. Nov. 30 with your name, business name, phone number and website and you’re done. Winners of this year’s contest will be announced Dec. 8 at the City’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Jingle Bell Rock Fun Run

This year’s fun run will be Dec. 8 through downtown Lakewood starting at 11 a.m. This 5k walk/run and 1-mile free kids’ run is a great way to get outside with friends and family and share in the holiday spirit. Holiday attire (think ugly holiday sweaters, Santa/elf hats, Santa beards, candy cane stockings, etc.) strongly encouraged. 5k Cost: $15 (includes t-shirt). Sign up here. (Note: Unlike previous years, this year’s run is NOT at Fort Steilacoom Park.)

Lakewood Parade of Lights

Have you ever wanted to be in a parade? Now’s your chance! This year’s parade will once again end at the City Christmas tree, located in the center of the roundabout in front of City Hall in the Lakewood Towne Center. Parade begins at 3:30 p.m. Deadline to register: Nov. 26, 5 p.m. Register here.

Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market

While you wait for the tree lighting and the parade to arrive, stroll through the Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market set up in the plaza in front of City Hall. Find one-of-a-kind gifts and support local vendors. Enjoy holiday carolers and live entertainment.

Pictures with Santa

New this year there will be two sessions for families to snap pictures with Santa. The first session will be from 12 to 2 p.m. and the second from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Families should bring their own camera/device to snap the photo.

Christmas Tree Lighting

The day’s festivities conclude with the lighting of the Lakewood Christmas tree. The tree lighting will occur once Santa arrives on his “sleigh” – approximately 4:30 p.m. Join members of the Lakewood City Council to countdown to the lighting and help us celebrate. Stick around to enjoy food, vendors and to get your picture taken with Santa.