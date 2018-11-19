LaborWorks Shows Gratitude with Thanksgiving Meal

Tacoma, Wash. – LaborWorks, a national temporary staffing agency, will continue its Thanksgiving tradition of showing festive appreciation to its employees. During this season of giving and thankfulness, all 24 LaborWorks branches will provide Panera Bread boxed lunches for its temporary workers that are on the job on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Once again, this Thanksgiving gift from LaborWorks affirms the company’s focus on appreciating and celebrating its most important assets. Last year the firm provided more than 1000 lunches as part of this annual program.

“We look forward to doing this small act of service for our workers each year,” says Scott Sabo, CEO of LaborWorks. “This annual lunch is a way for us to show our genuine gratitude to our amazing workforce as we head into the holiday season.”

LaborWorks serves employers and employees by placing workers in the right part-time, seasonal, full-time, or permanent positions to create success for both parties.