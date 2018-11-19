JBLM late-night firing Tuesday, Wednesday this week

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night demolitions’ training Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 a.m. through Wednesday, Nov.21, at 9:00 p.m. using Demolitions. One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training with demolitions. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.

More Stories On The Suburban Times