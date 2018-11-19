Humana Offers Behavioral Health Services Virtually for Medicare Advantage Members in Washington

Submitted by Humana.

To better meet members’ needs and expand access to care, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, is teaming up with MDLIVE, a leading telemedicine services and software provider, to provide Humana Medicare Advantage members virtual access to behavioral health services in select Washington counties.

Humana is including the virtual visit benefit on certain Medicare Advantage plans offered for the 2019 plan year. Members who choose plans with this benefit can access clinicians through personal computers, telephone or mobile devices for a wide range of non-emergency mental and behavioral conditions, such as addiction, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, eating disorders, grief and loss, life changes, panic disorders, parenting issues, postpartum depression, relationship and marriage issues, and stress. Virtual visits are scheduled appointments for a future date and time. Initial appointments will typically occur within five to 10 days from the time an appointment is first made or requested.

Virtual visits can be beneficial for people who might need to see a clinician on the weekend or evenings, or when they are traveling. It can also be beneficial for those who may not have access to transportation or are unable to drive.

“For people to achieve their best health, we must care for both their physical and mental health. Virtual visits allow our members to receive behavioral health care when and where they need it,” said Catherine Field, Intermountain Region Medicare President for Humana. “It’s important that we offer our members access to behavioral health services in a timely manner and reduce some of the barriers that prevent people from getting the mental health care they need.”

All virtual visit psychiatrists and therapists are U.S. board certified and in-state licensed and/or credentialed in the states they practice. The clinicians can provide psychiatric diagnostic evaluation, individual or family psychotherapy, ongoing behavioral health evaluation and management.

With the member’s consent, Humana utilizes its clinical data technology to ensure individual health records are available to MDLIVE medical professionals and the MDLIVE clinician’s treatment plan, including any prescriptions, is shared with the member’s primary care physician.

Humana will offer the virtual visit benefit on the following Medicare Advantage plans with a $0 copay per visit on all of these plans:

Humana Gold Plus HMO plan in Clark, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Thurston, Whatcom and Skagit counties.

HumanaChoice PPO plan in Clark, Cowlitz, Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Thurston, Walla Walla, and Whatcom counties.

Humana Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (for people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid) in Clark, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, and Thurston counties.

People with Medicare may select these plans during the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2018. Those selecting a plan with this option will be able to start using the benefit Jan. 1, 2019.

Since introducing the physical health virtual visit benefit on some Medicare Advantage plans in 2016, 85 percent of Humana members who used the service and took the post-care survey ranked their experience as either good or excellent.

Washington Medicare beneficiaries living in Clark, Cowlitz, Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Thurston, Walla Walla, Whatcom and Skagit counties who are interested in utilizing MDLIVE should visit Humana.com/Medicare to research these plans and learn more about this and other plan benefits.

About MDLIVE

Founded in 2009, MDLIVE is a visionary and pioneer in the digital delivery of high-quality, convenient, cost-efficient virtual care for medical and behavioral health conditions. The company provides consumers, health plans, health systems and self-insured employers with 24/7/365 access to its network of board-certified doctors and licensed therapists via secure online video, and phone through the MDLIVE service and technology platform. Registered users can receive a virtual consultation through the company’s HIPAA and PHI-compliant secure, cloud-based platform from home or on the go. To learn more about how MDLIVE is using telehealth innovations to improve the delivery of healthcare, visit www.MDLIVE.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Humana is also a Coordinated Care Plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Washington Apple Health Medicaid program. Enrollment in any Humana Medicare plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in our network. Limitations on healthcare and prescription services delivered via virtual visits and communications options vary by state. Virtual visit services are not a substitute for emergency care and not intended to replace your primary care provider or other providers in your network. This material is provided for informational use only and should not be construed as medical advice or used in place of consulting a licensed medical professional.