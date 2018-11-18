Your gift. Your Library. Make an Impact. Change a Life.

Pierce County Library System opens the door to a world of imagination and information that fosters learning, enjoyment, and community for all ages.

The Pierce County Library Foundation supports the Library System in developing positive, lifelong relationships with customers. Your donation helps create opportunities for learning and provides access for all through programs including:

Early learning and youth programs such as Baby Books to Go and Block Play.

Programs that support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) including Science to Go kits and MakerFest.

Summer Reading for children and adults.

Career success with Get Hired and additional digital literacy resources.

Thanks to these and other Pierce County Library programs kids start school ready to learn and achieve success, people nurture a love of reading and discover new interests, adults get jobs and advance their skills.

If you are interested in making an impact, the Foundation offers several ways to show your support. Visit foundation.piercecountylibrary.org to learn more about the Foundation.