Stadium Way closure begins Monday for Hilltop Tacoma Link construction

Replacement of underground utilities for the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension will close southbound Stadium Way beginning Monday, November 19. The southbound traffic lane and the adjacent bike lane will be closed on Stadium Way just north of Division Avenue, down the hill to just north of South 4th Street.

Commuters should expect traffic delays through the area and are encouraged to follow signage for alternate routes during the closure. The southbound lane closure is expected to last through December 28. The northbound lane on Stadium Way will remain open.

For more information on the East Link Extension see: www.soundtransit.org/htlink