OptOutside Walking Event

Submitted by Daffodil Valley Volkssport Association.

PUYALLUP – On November 23, 2018 (Black Friday), a local walking club, Daffodil Valley Volkssport Association, will be hosting a walk on the Sumner Link Trail. This walk is open and free to the public. There will be a 5K and a 10K route along the asphalt trail beside the White River.

The walk starts at 10:00 am but you will need to be there earlier for registration. The meeting point is the Sumner REI Distribution Center, 1700 45th Street E., Sumner, WA. This is a great time to walk off that turkey and stretch your legs from all that early morning Black Friday shopping. The walk will take place rain or shine.