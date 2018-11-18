The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

#OptOutside Walking Event

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Daffodil Valley Volkssport Association.

PUYALLUP – On November 23, 2018 (Black Friday), a local walking club, Daffodil Valley Volkssport Association, will be hosting a walk on the Sumner Link Trail. This walk is open and free to the public. There will be a 5K and a 10K route along the asphalt trail beside the White River.

Walking the Sumner Link Trail

The walk starts at 10:00 am but you will need to be there earlier for registration. The meeting point is the Sumner REI Distribution Center, 1700 45th Street E., Sumner, WA. This is a great time to walk off that turkey and stretch your legs from all that early morning Black Friday shopping. The walk will take place rain or shine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *