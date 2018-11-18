DuPont City Council Special Meeting Nov. 20

Immediately following the scheduled DuPont City Council workshop of Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 6:00 pm, the City Council has scheduled a Special Meeting at DuPont City Hall Council Chambers (1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327) regarding the following topics:

map amendments/rezone of both the Industrial and Manufacturing Research Park to “Community Business” designation and the “Old Fort Lake” subarea from Business Technology Park and Open Space “Mixed Use Village” 9 subareas and its respective Ordinance Readings;

discuss and/or approve Ordinances for the Business and Occupational Taxes model ordinance update, Stormwater and Water Utility Rates updates, and the 2019-2020 Biennium Budget.