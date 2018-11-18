Barrier repair closes Berkeley Street ramp Monday night

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building a new Berkeley Street overpass across Interstate 5 in Lakewood will close the on-ramp to southbound I-5 during overnight hours Monday, Nov. 19, for barrier repairs.

The Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Depending on the direction of travel, during the closure drivers will be detoured either via northbound I-5 or via Union Avenue to Thorne Lane and back to southbound I-5.

Nighttime travelers who use this interchange are advised to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations, and to be familiar with the detour routes.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.