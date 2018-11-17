Thanksgiving week goes light on ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project have a handful of overnight ramp closures scheduled to perform pavement repairs just before the Thanksgiving holiday. No construction-related closures will occur on Thanksgiving Day.

Monday, Nov. 19

Southbound Interstate 5 exit to I-705, State Route 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Single and double lane closures are also scheduled overnight on Monday, Nov. 19, and Tuesday, Nov. 20, on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and the Port of Tacoma Road.

With the I-5/Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Northbound HOV project now complete, and the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project finishing small amounts of work, overnight drivers may see fewer overnight ramp closures through the remainder of 2018.

Work to build direct-connect HOV lanes and rebuild southbound I-5 is ongoing at the I-5 and SR 16 interchange. A new temporary ramp has opened for Tacoma’s city center drivers headed to southbound I-5. This temporary ramp allowed crews to remove traffic control at the South 38th Street interchange, so all drivers from both SR 16 and I-5 can now access the interchange. More information about this change can be found on WSDOT’s blog.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.