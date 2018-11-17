Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Nov. 16 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 4, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – December 10, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – November 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – December 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Transportation Improvement Board Award:

The Transportation Improvement Board announced on Friday that the Town was successful in our grant application for Steilacoom Boulevard. The Town will be receiving $472,395 towards the project. Based upon this award, the project is proposed to be expanded to also include an overlay to be performed in conjunction with the nonmotorized improvements (sidewalks/bike lanes) previously funded.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; blew and swept leaves; conducted erosion control inspections at various plats and developments; repaired a guardrail damaged by a vehicler at 2nd and Martin; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor completed installation of concrete treated base material in preparation for paving later this month, weather permitting.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew in repairing the Marietta lift station; began the annual infra-red system testing; performed a disconnection/reconnection for a panel change out in the 1800 block of Sequalish Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street and responded to a broken water line incident; repaired a sewer pump at the Marietta Street lift station; removed waste materials from the lower yard; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on removing leaves and debris from various parks and facilities around Town. The crew also concentrated on winterizing irrigation systems in various parks and facilities and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Red Ribbon Bazaar:

Steilacoom High School is celebrating 21st year of the Red Ribbon Bazaar on Saturday, Dec 1, from 9 am to 4 pm. Started in 1997, this continuing tradition will once again feature unique home-made, hand-crafted gift items for all your gift-giving needs. And that’s not all, shoppers will enjoy music of the season, bake sales, pictures with Santa, Kettle Corn, the popular Silent Tree and Gift Auction, and more! Keep an eye out for the Red Ribbon Bazaar sign – when they go up, the fun is right around the corner! Proceeds support the students of Steilacoom. More information may be found on Red Ribbon Bazaar SHS Facebook and the SHS Booster Club Facebook and at RedRibbonBazaar@YAHOO.com

Holiday at Town Hall and Christmas Tree Lighting:

Holiday at Town Hall and the Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, December 7that 6:30 PM.

Holiday Sing and Play Along:

On Sunday, December 9, the annual Holiday Sing and Play Along is scheduled from 6 PM to 8 PM at Town Hall. All are welcome to this festive and fun event. Donations of nonperishable items for the Steilacoom Food Bank will be collected.

Santa Around Town:

Santa along with his band of merry elves and reindeer will be proceeding through Town on Friday the 14th between 5 PM and 8:30 PM with a stop at Saltar’s Point School at approximately 7 PM. Toys will only be distributed at Saltar’s Point School this year.

Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free monthly events with the support and collaboration of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive. We hope to see you there!

On Friday, Dec. 14 at 3pm, join us for “The Pine and the Cherry: Japanese Americans in Washington.”

Mayumi Tsutakawa, an independent writer and curator, reveals her family’s 100-year history

against the backdrop of World War II and Executive Order 9066, which authorized the

internment of 120,000 men, women and children of Japanese ancestry throughout the West

Coast. Friday, Dec. 14 @ 3pm