Get in the holiday spirit at your local library

TACOMA – Kick off the holiday season with fun, free activities for all ages at the Pierce County Library System. Build gingerbread houses, decorate cookies, make holiday cards and ornaments, explore holiday traditions, enjoy holiday music, and drink a lot of cocoa.

Events at the Library give families the chance to enjoy the holidays and come together with others in the community.

Upcoming events:

Gingerbread Houses

Make and decorate gingerbread houses. All supplies provided while they last. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Registration required at some locations.

Saturday, Dec. 1

10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Summit Pierce County Library,5107 112th St. E.,

Tacoma. Tickets will be distributed Friday, Nov. 30, starting at 10 a.m.

11 a.m. and noon at Anderson Island Pierce County Library, 11319 Yoman Road. Registration required in library or by phone at 253-548-3536.

Saturday, Dec. 8,

10 a.m.-noon at DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

10 a.m.-noon at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library,3609 Market Place W., Suite 100. Registration required.

1-3 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

2-3:30 p.m. at Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood. Registration required in library or by phone at 253-548-3314.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd. Registration required.

Thursday, Dec. 13,

2-6 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library,15420 Meridian E.Registration required.

3:30-5 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Holiday Harpist: Susan W. Haas

Susan Haas performs harp music for the holidays. All ages.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1-3 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Monday, Dec. 10, 1-3 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Thursday, Dec. 13, 4-6 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Holiday Ornaments

Make an ornament for the library tree and one to take home or to give as a gift. Enjoy a festive story while crafting. All ages; under 6 with an adult.

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Find more information about these and other holiday events at calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events.