At its meeting Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 the Lakewood City Council is set to vote on the adoption of the proposed 2019-2020 Biennial Budget.

The budget was first presented to the council at its Oct. 1, 2018 meeting. From there public meetings were held to review the proposed departmental budgets; a public hearing on the budget was held Nov. 5, 2018.

Click here to read what changes have been made to the document since it was presented Oct. 1, 2018.