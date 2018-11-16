Public invited to discuss Click! network Nov. 19

Tacoma is pursuing enhancements to the public-owned network, called Click! and will hold a public stakeholder gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19.

City and utility leaders want to hear your voice and listen to your ideas. Participants will work individually and in small groups to share their thoughts about the 12 Click! network policy goals developed by the Tacoma City Council and Public Utility Board.

The perspective gathered at the meeting can help prioritize the goals for leveraging the network. The public meeting is the last in a series of meetings with community members designed to help city and utility leaders negotiate terms for the network enhancements.

The community conversation, led by the Center for Dialog and Resolution will take place:



November 19, 2018

6 to 8 p.m.

3822 S Union Ave. S in Tacoma

Refreshments will include sandwiches and beverages.

RSVPs are encouraged, but not required. To RSVP, go to the MyTPU Facebook Event Page.