P.A.R.C.S.-DuPont launches website

Submitted by P.A.R.C.S.-DuPont.

It’s official, P.A.R.C.S. – DuPont has launched our website. Check us out at www.PARCSdupont.org. Find out all about us, learn more about our goals and projects for 2019, and ways in which you can help us bring additional recreational facilities, programs, and events to the City of DuPont and neighboring communities.

P.A.R.C.S.-DuPont is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in the City of DuPont, Washington. We are dedicated to maintaining a high quality of life for residents of DuPont and beyond. Our goals for 2019 are to focus on grant writing for the following projects, and to recruit additional volunteers to help us fulfill our mission.

“PARCS in the Park” movie event series

Secure funding for a teen/multipurpose center in the Historical Village

Workout stations throughout the DuPont trail and pathway systems

ADA accessible, and all-age, picnic/bench seating in Ross Plaza

Spray park features and weather covers to four different DuPont parks

P.A.R.C.S.-DuPont will also be collaborating with the City of DuPont teen and youth programs to plan special fundraising events.

Remember to follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PARCSdupont and “LIKE,” “SHARE,” and “DONATE!” If you are interested in attending our informational volunteer meeting, contact Melanie Stone, President, at m.stone.parcs@gmail.com.