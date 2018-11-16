New ramp opens for Tacoma drivers headed to southbound I-5

TACOMA – Travelers who use Interstate 705, State Route 7 and Pacific Avenue to reach southbound I-5 now have a shorter detour in place to reach southbound I-5.

Friday morning, design-build contractor Skanska opened a temporary ramp that connects drivers coming from Tacoma’s city center to southbound I-5 at an earlier location near the SR 16 exit.

Opening this new ramp to southbound I-5 will allow crews to remove temporary tubular markers that, for six months, have restricted eastbound SR 16 drivers from accessing the west side of South 38th Street.

By removing the temporary markers, drivers will have access to both east and west South 38th Street from all directions of I-5 and SR 16.

