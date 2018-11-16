Lakewood Businesses – Show Your Holiday Spirit

Lakewood, WA – The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lakewood are joining forces for the second year in a row to encourage the local business community to celebrate the holiday season with a Storefront Decorating Contest.

Participation is simple. Use lights and/or decorations in your storefront window. Make sure it’s visible to the public. If you display with Lakewood’s official blue holiday lights, you’ll score more points with the judges! The more lights, the better.

Next, submit a jpg photo of your storefront to the Lakewood Chamber: storefront@lakewood-wa.com and to Sally Martinez at smartinez@cityoflakewood.us

Make sure to include your name, phone number, business name, website address and Facebook page address if you have one. Submission deadline is November 28, 2018.

Winners will be announced December 8, 2018 at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.