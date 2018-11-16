JBLM to conduct demolition training Saturday-Monday

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and night time demolitions’ training Saturday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 a.m. through Monday, Nov.19, at 6:30 a.m. using Demolitions.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.