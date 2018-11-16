It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

UNIVERSITY PLACE – One of U.P.’s most popular holiday events will return to Market Square on Friday, Dec. 7 with the lighting of the University Place Christmas Tree.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. and will feature fun inside and out. There will be school group performances from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and the Jolly Ol’ Man himself will arrive by fire engine at 5 p.m. The Curtis High School Key Club will offer $5 photos with Santa from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Civic Building Atrium, with a short break at 6 p.m. so Santa can take the fun outside and flip the switch on the Community Tree.

Amid all the merriment, enjoy Tastyz Kettle Corn, face painting and fun with Entertainment Masters and more!

This event continues to draw large crowds every year, so get there early and stay for all the fun!

The University Place Tree Lighting is just one of many holiday happenings planned for University Place in December. Check out future issues of Headlines for more details on those events.

Please note that motorists should expect temporary road closures on Market Place West and Market Square on Friday, Dec. 7, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit the University Place Christmas Tree Lighting Facebook Page for more information on this year’s event.