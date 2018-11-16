The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Driver who had just hit, killed a Lakewood pedestrian was ‘unusually upbeat,’ records say | The News Tribune

By Leave a Comment

A man who fatally struck a pedestrian on Lakewood’s Bridgeport Way has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Read more: Driver who had just hit, killed a Lakewood pedestrian was ‘unusually upbeat,’ records say | The News Tribune

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *