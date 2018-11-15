Services for Greater Lakes Mental Health Center Founder set for Nov. 18

The Memorial Service for Greater Lakes Mental Health Center’s Founder, June “Donnie” Weeks, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at Little Church on the Prairie (6310 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood). From Donnie’s obituary notice, “Donnie’s favorite quote was, “Those who wait also serve.” Her commitment to military families and others led her to establish the Greater Lakes Mental Health Center where her portrait hangs as its founder.” Read the complete obituary notice at the Mountain View Funeral Home website.

More Stories On The Suburban Times