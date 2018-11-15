Raider Volleyball breaks records, heads to championship tournament this weekend

Raider Volleyball may only have a couple returning sophomores this year, but the young team is on track to break longstanding records after an undefeated regular season. Only one other team in program history has remained undefeated all season. The team also took the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Western Division title for the third year in a row.

As Raider Volleyball heads to the NWAC 2018 Volleyball Championships this weekend, Coach Greg Finel is not surprised by his hardworking team’s success.

“We have players who understand what it takes to win,” Finel said. “I am so proud of their work ethic and their humility. They go out and play, while giving everyone the respect they deserve. I’m truly proud of the athletes and the people they are. That is what sets this team apart from others – they’re great people.”

Raider Volleyball played its first match at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. If the team won, they will play again Friday afternoon. Three sophomores on the team are also set to play in Sunday’s All-Star game.

“Winning the Western Division Title back-to-back has been incredible,” Finel said. “We hope people come out to the championships to support the team and take part in the success of the program.”

Pierce College is hosting the tournament for the fifth consecutive year. The tournament takes place Nov. 15-18 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, located at 1500 Broadway in Tacoma. Tickets are $16 for general admission, or $8 for students and seniors. Come out and support Raider Volleyball!

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.