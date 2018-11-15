Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension Groundbreaking, Nov. 19

You are invited to join us as we break ground on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension, Monday, Nov. 19 at noon at People’s Park! At the groundbreaking, you’ll hear from our labor partners, community leaders and elected officials on the project that will more than double the length of Tacoma Link, which opened in 2003 and serves more than one million people each year.

The Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension will add six new stations and relocate the existing Theater District Station. This extension will connect popular destinations such as the Stadium District, Wright Park and major medical facilities before reaching its new Hilltop neighborhood terminus. The project also will expand the Operations and Maintenance Facility located on East 25th Street to accommodate storage of five new light rail vehicles. You can learn more about the project here.

How to get to People’s Park, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Walk from the Hilltop neighborhood, ride a bike or scooter, carpool or take the bus. There is no dedicated event parking. You may park along the surrounding streets. Please consider carpooling or taking Pierce Transit routes 28, 45, 57 and 102, which will get you within a few blocks of the event.

Project partners

Thank you to our project partners: Federal Transit Administration, City of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities, and Pierce Transit.

