Clover Park School District Job Fair, Nov. 17

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Looking to join an award-winning team that is creating promising futures for the nearly 13,000 students attending public schools in Lakewood and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord?

Attend the Classified Job Fair Saturday, Nov. 17, to learn about the many classified positions available: bus driver, custodian, grounds crew, para educator, nurse and more. Full-time, part-time and substitute positions are available.

Job Fair Details

Saturday, Nov. 17

10 a.m. to noon

CPSD Student Services Center

10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, call the district’s human resources office at 253.583.5095 or pre-schedule an interview by completing the Classified Job Fair & Hiring Event application, bit.ly/2ywpsFy.