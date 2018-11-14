Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store opens Nov. 17

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

The Museum Holiday Shop at the Steilacoom Historical Museum will be open for shopping Saturday, November 17, and is a great place to find unique and exciting gifts.

The 2019 Steilacoom calendars, quality toys, unique ornaments including a Steilacoom ferry, jewelry, decorative seasonal items and collectible Santas, advent calendars, books of regional interest, great stocking stuffers. This year some special wooden holiday items will be available as well as beautiful journals and boxes.

On that first Saturday, local author and SHMA member Susanne Bacon will also be at the store to sign and sell her latest book in the Wycliff series, Clean Cuts.

Note that on Sunday, November 25th, the Museum Store will celebrate Museum Sunday, a national and international celebration of support for museum stores and their missions. More than 500 museums from 10 countries are slated to participate, including the Steilacoom Historical Museum. Because the event falls on the 25th, the Museum Store will feature 25% discount on various items for that day only.

Do your holiday shopping early on weekends from November 17 through December 9th–Saturdays from 10-4 and Sundays from 12-4. For most items, Steilacoom Historical Museum Association members receive their usual 10% discount. Shop Museum Store Sunday and get 25% off on the 25th – be a part of the celebration!