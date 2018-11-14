O’Ban: Sound Transit CEO should not receive contract extension, pay raise

Submitted by Sen. Steve O’Ban’s Office

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, issued the following statement in response to the Sound Transit board’s plan to give CEO Peter Rogoff a new contract.

“Only a state agency with too much money would offer a pay raise of this magnitude, and to a CEO with such a troubled record. If approved, Mr. Rogoff will make over $425,000 a year in salary and benefits. This is outrageous and the Sound Transit board should consider the message it is sending to taxpayers: They are already over budget and behind schedule, but will reward mismanagement. What incentive does Rogoff have to stay within budget and complete projects on time? Not to mention that Rogoff has been under investigation for his abrasive management style and sexism.

“This is a state agency that drafted an unconstitutional statute so that Sound Transit can use an inflated vehicle-valuation formula to collect its unfair and punitive car-tab fees.”