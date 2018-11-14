Join the climate change discussion with Pierce County Conversations

TACOMA – Scientists say climate change is real and all around us. Explore the topics of climate change from the impacts of plastic on the environment to the changes affecting plant and animal life through the Pierce County Library System’s Pierce County Conversations. Learn about upcycling and what people can do to lower their impact on the environment in this series of free events.

“From the wildfires to the decrease in the salmon population, signs of the changing climate are evident,” said the Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “These community conversations focus us on how the changing climate impacts our world and what we can do to shift the change in a positive direction. We developed Pierce County Conversations in response to people wanting a forum to discuss and connect as a community around issues important to them.”

Upcoming events:

Our Changing Climate

Talk with City of Tacoma staff about the causes and impacts of climate change on the Puget Sound region.

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

Thursday, Nov. 29, 7-8:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Zero Waste, Plastic and Climate Change

Join Zero Waste Washington and learn how to help to make trash obsolete.

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Caterpillars, Cubs, a Changing Climate and You

Join the Tacoma Nature Center and learn how global climate change affects plants and animals in Pierce County. All ages, under 6 with an adult.

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Upcycled Crafts: Making with Recycled Materials

Discover with the Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region how to give new purpose to old things. Teens and adults.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 1-2 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Stop by the the University Place Pierce County Library in December to view a five-panel exhibition of conservation cartoons by Pulitzer Prize Winner Herblock (Herbert Block).

Booklists for students and adults who want to learn more about climate change are available at conversations.pcls.us.

Find out more about these and others events available at Pierce County Library at www.piercecountylibrary.org.