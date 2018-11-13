Pierce College announces fall quarter concert series

Pierce College is proud to announce its Fall Quarter 2018 concert series, featuring special performances by talented student musicians. This year, the orchestra, brass ensemble and choir will join forces for a memorable show on Dec. 7 and 8. Join us during an upcoming performance to help celebrate our student musicians!

Fall Band Concert

Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Pierce College Puyallup

Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre

Fall Choir, Orchestra and Brass Ensemble Concert

Dec. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.

Pierce College Puyallup

Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre

Tickets for all performances are $5 for general admission, and FREE for Pierce College students with identification. Reserve your tickets today!

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.