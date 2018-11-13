Mary Snyder named Lakewood Rotary Educator of the Month

Mary Snyder, Steilacoom Historical School District Coordinator of Social Emotional Learning, was recognized as the Lakewood Rotary Educator of the Month.

In her role, Mary works diligently to help educate and support all district staff and students in self-regulation strategies, student support systems, the current neuro-science research and best practices around social emotional learning.

Mary is a gifted presenter and frequently delivers professional development around our district and the region. Mary’s work around student support systems in our schools has earned her recognition regionally. Her work is currently being used in a research study by the Institute for Connecting Neuroscience with Teaching and Learning.

While being truly passionate about her work, Mary inspires the staff and students with whom she works by sharing cutting edge practices and strategies in a way that provides practical application in both the classroom and whole school setting. Mary’s work has made a profound difference in both the district and school settings while helping to change and support the lives of our staff and students.