Local Author Susanne Bacon and Graphic Novelist Abrian Curington go Swimming Upstream

This week’s new program on Swimming Upstream features two accomplished and unusual writers.

The Suburban Times readers look forward to Susanne Bacon’s columns. She loves to write books, and she’s quite likely to become attached to the characters she writes about, so that they turn up in other books of hers. It’s hard to let go of people you love. Susanne Bacon was born in Stuttgart, Germany, but she’s all American now. She holds master’s degrees in literature and linguistics. Her latest novel is Clean Cuts. There are many more.

For Abrian Curington, it’s different. She delights in creating stories that develop before your eyes. Reminiscent of the comic books we all loved growing up, she specializes in light-hearted fantasy stories that champion fun, adventure and conquering the obstacles of life. After graduating with a BA in Fine Art from WWU, she started Blue Cat Co., an independent publishing company dedicated to producing fantastical works that give people an escape from the din of the world. No gore, no mature content. Just fun for everyone! All this and she teaches Tai Chi, too! Find Abrian at www.BlueCatCo.com

Both authors are talking with Dorothy Wilhelm at this very moment. Why not join them at www.itsnevertoolate.com or www.Sobradionetwork.com and if you missed last week’s show with The Lincoln Guy, it’s there too.