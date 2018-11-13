Dance Theatre Northwest presents “Happy Holidays” November 17

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest presents “Happy Holidays” ~ A FREE Community Holiday Dance Performance at the University Place Library Atrium, Saturday, November 17th at 7:00 PM. Location address is 3609 Market St. University Place, WA 98466 (Between 37th St W and Bridgeport Way W).

The performance is free, handicapped accessible and open to the public with free parking under the library. Featured performers include Katherine Rose Neumann, Oceana Thunder, and Neil Alexander along with members of the Company, Jr. Dance ensemble and Guests. “Sleigh Ride” and “Let It Snow” along with “Love On Layaway” and “Happy Holidays” are some of the highlights of a diverse lineup of classical and contemporary ballet, jazz, and exciting tap and musical theater pieces plus excerpts from DTNW’s upcoming Nutcracker and an accompanying lecture by artistic director and choreographer, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Vinyasa Yoga & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org.