Community to ‘come together’ in Beatles tribute concert in support of student success

In a special event organized by the Pierce College Poverty Committee, beloved Beatles tribute band Shabby Road will perform in a special concert Nov. 17 in support of students in need.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pierce College Foundation in support of students who are on the brink of homelessness, those who struggle to pay utility or transportation bills, or those who simply struggle to meet their family’s basic needs.

The event will take place in Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Cascade Building Performance Lounge at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. Tickets are $30, and include a sit-down dinner featuring Thai cuisine and a variety of appetizers. Each ticket also includes two beverages of wine, beer or soft drinks.

Shabby Road has made a name for itself by performing at benefits and fundraisers throughout the region. Pierce College’s very own Faculty Counselor/Advisor Bret Burkholder plays both guitar and sings, and he is joined by bandmates Vince Horan on vocals, Bob McCaferty-Lent on lead guitar and vocals, Rob Carroll on bass guitar and vocals, and Tim Schweiger on drums.

The band formed about five years ago out of a mutual love of the Beatles and the desire to just have a little fun for a good cause. “We decided as a band that we would only use our superpowers for good,” Burkholder said. “We’re very selective about where and who we play for, and want to make sure we’re always supporting a good cause. We’re so proud to perform in this fundraiser. It’s a lot of fun to play for people who dig the Beatles and can celebrate the joy in their music. Plus, it’s all for a great cause. It’s a triple win in my book!”

Curt Warmington, an event organizer and member of the college’s Poverty Committee, has only seen the need for assistance grow among the student population throughout the years. “If any of my students have trouble finding food to eat, their reading assignment isn’t going to be much of a priority to them,” Warmington said. “But, if they can make their way through college, they can hopefully get to a point where those challenges are not so difficult for them. An education is a way out of poverty.”

Organizers will also hold a food drive at the event, to benefit the Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Food Pantry. Items in need include Top Ramen, granola bars, oatmeal, along with small toiletry items, baby food and diapers.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.