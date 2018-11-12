Ride the Bus with Metro Parks CEO to the New Eastside Community Center

Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma is seeing many new and exciting developments through Metro Parks Tacoma, including the new Pacific Seas Aquarium that just opened in September 2018, Dune Peninsula Park and the Frank Herbert Trail that will soon connect Point Ruston to Point Defiance Park, and the Eastside Community Center that just opened on Portland Ave in the end of October. Learn about these projects and more on a bus ride with Metro Parks CEO Shon Sylvia and tour the new Eastside Community Center on Thursday, November 15. This free event, open to the public, is a chance to learn about your community, ask questions, and have a conversation with a local leader.

We will gather as a group at the Downtown On the Go Shop on S. 11th between Pacific Ave. and Commerce at 11:45 a.m. and take one of Pierce Transits’ new electric buses on route 41 to the Eastside Community Center. After a tour of the center, participants will return on route 41 leaving S. 56th and Portland Ave at 12:58 p.m. and returning to S. 10th and Commerce at 1:25 p.m. All participants will receive a loaded ORCA card and other commuter items. Register for the event at www.downtownonthego.org.

This event, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is part of the Downtown On the Go Ride Tacoma series. These events give community members a chance to ask questions and hear from decision makers while riding on our regional transportation system.

Commerce and S. 11th Street is accessible by most Pierce Transit routes and by Sound Transit’s Tacoma Link.

