JBLM, Children’s Museum of Tacoma to break ground on first-of-a-kind museum on post

Joint Base Lewis-McChord leaders and Children’s Museum of Tacoma executives will break ground Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. on a renovation project that will convert JBLM’s old skating rink into a Children’s Museum satellite annex, the first of its kind on a military installation.

The museum annex on JBLM is the result of a partnership between the Children’s Museum of Tacoma and the JBLM Children and Youth Programs. When it opens, the museum will serve the children of military families with an emphasis on early learners.

JBLM has about 40,000 Service members and about 63,000 family members. About 5,100 military families live on JBLM, and about 1,500 of the on-base families have children ages six and under.

This project is part of the Children’s Museum of Tacoma’s More than a Museum Campaign, to broaden its reach beyond the walls of its Tacoma-based museum. When the project was first announced in September, JBLM garrison commander, Col. Nicole Lucas said, “We have thousands of kids stationed at JBLM, and I can’t think of a better place to create the first on-base children’s museum than Joint Base Lewis-McChord.” Tanya Durand, Children’s Museum of Tacoma executive director added, “We are so excited to come along side our long time partners and make this museum a joyful, playful place for families living on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.”