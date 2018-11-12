Fraud Prevention topic of Nov. 15 PCSRA Luncheon

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

The Pierce County School Retirees Association luncheon meeting is held at the Tacoma La Quinta Inn. We meet Thursday, November 15th at noon. $12 includes lunch buffet, beverage, desert, and gratuity. We are honored to host Bruce Carlson, Associate State Director of Communications at AARP this month. He will be educating us on fraud prevention. Join other School Retirees over lunch. We welcome all retired school employees to join us.