CISL seeks new Executive Director

The Communities in Schools Lakewood (CISL) executive transition is coming to a close, so they have launched a search for the next permanent Executive Director.

CISL believes in equity and inclusion, so are seeking to recruit a diverse candidate group in keeping with their beliefs and the diversity of those they serve.

The deadline for applications is Saturday, December 1, they hope to have a new Executive Director on board in late January or early February.

Those interested in applying can obtain a full Position Announcement – which includes application instructions – by emailing info@lakewoodcis.org. Please no office visits or phone calls.