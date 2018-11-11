The Lakewood City Council Nov. 13 Study Session Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Tuesday, Nov. 13 (7:00 PM) in the Lakewood Police Department’s Multi-purpose Room (9601 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.
