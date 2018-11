The Men’s Soccer team went on the road on Saturday for the second leg of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s regional playoffs, and pulled off yet another ‘upset’ of a higher seed team.

The Raiders faced Walla Walla Community College in the NWAC quarterfinals, on the Warriors home field, and defeated the East Region champs, 3-0.

Read more: Men’s Soccer tops Walla Walla! Advance to NWAC Final Four – Pierce College Athletics