JBLM late night firing Nov. 13-15

One JBLM units is scheduled to conduct training this week with 155mm Howitzer artillery. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.