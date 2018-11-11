I-5 construction at Berkeley St in Lakewood/Tillicum kicks into high gear

LAKEWOOD – A section of Berkeley Street between Union Avenue and the southbound ramps to and from Interstate 5 will close during night hours next week for construction. This closure will affect Tillicum drivers’ ability to access northbound I-5.

Nighttime travelers who use this interchange are advised to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations, and be familiar with the detour routes.

Monday, Nov. 12, to Friday, Nov. 16

Berkeley Street will close between Union Avenue and the southbound I-5 ramps each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day. Tillicum drivers will be detoured to Union to Thorne Lane to southbound I-5 or northbound I-5. Northbound and southbound I-5 drivers headed to Tillicum will be detoured via Thorne Lane. Southbound I-5 drivers exiting at Berkeley Street will still be able to access Joint Base Lewis McChord.



During the overnight hours of Thursday, Nov. 15, crews will install temporary signals at the Berkeley Street and southbound I-5 ramps interchange to accommodate future shifted lanes for a workzone.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, to 4:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, law enforcement will assist with traffic control at the intersection of Berkeley Street and Union Avenue, and at the intersections of the northbound and southbound I-5 on- and off-ramps.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.