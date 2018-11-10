The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Kiwanis and Key Club Team up to raise $1765 from Sugar Shack Efforts

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club.

The Steilacoom Kiwanis Club presented a check for $1,764.63 to the Steilaooom High School Kiwanis Club, for their efforts in Sugar Shack. Sugar Shack Key Club Volunteers provide delicious snacks and drinks during the Summer months at Sunnyside Beach in Steilacoom.

Cheerful Key Clubbers Lemuel Gabis and Germaine Celestra at the Sugar Shack

While Kiwanis sponsors the Sugar Shack, the Key Club volunteers run and man the Shack. The money will help Key Club with many of their charitable efforts. This is a good example of the symbiotic relationship between Kiwanis and Key Club.steilacoom Kiwanis Club supports the students, schools and communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, and Anderson Island. For more information on how to join Steilacoom Kiwanis, please contact Dick Muri at 253-439-9797.

Kiwanis President Ken Farmer, with Sponsors Nancy Clapp, Jody McDonald, and Club Treasurer present Check to Key Club Leadership

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *