LASA celebrates Volunteers of the Year

Submitted by Holly Z.

LAKEWOOD – LASA (Living Access Support Alliance) recently had their Open House. The Open House was a great opportunity for the community to interact with the agency and learn about the services LASA provides. There was a great turn out and LASA appreciates everyone who stopped by to say hi and take a tour of their organization.

LASA had the opportunity to acknowledge our volunteer of the year Sharon Selden and our business of the year TV Time. Thank you for all that you have done for LASA, we appreciate you!