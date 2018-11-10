The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

LASA celebrates Volunteers of the Year

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Holly Z.

LAKEWOOD – LASA (Living Access Support Alliance) recently had their Open House. The Open House was a great opportunity for the community to interact with the agency and learn about the services LASA provides. There was a great turn out and LASA appreciates everyone who stopped by to say hi and take a tour of their organization.

Business of the Year

LASA had the opportunity to acknowledge our volunteer of the year Sharon Selden and our business of the year TV Time. Thank you for all that you have done for LASA, we appreciate you!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *