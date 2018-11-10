Holiday Meals from CISL

As you already know, we serve students with significant needs. Not just needs for encouragement, guidance, and focus on succeeding in school. Often the barriers are needs for food and the many other things most of us take for granted.

Holidays are approaching, and we invite you to make the days better for these students with your generosity.

As you plan your holiday festivities, please think about the 30 to 50 students with whom we work whose families cannot afford a holiday dinner at Thanksgiving osr other holidays this season.

You can change that – for just $50 per family. We’ve put together a shopping list for you (see below), or you may make a donation for one or more families by calling or emailing us. Then we’ll do the shopping.

Here’s the list:

A $15-$20 Safeway gift card for perishable items

2 cans each of green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit

1 can of cranberry sauce

1 box/bag of stuffing mix

Bag of potatoes

2 jars or packets of gravy

1 dessert mix

Just drop off your Holiday Meal Bags with gift cards at our office – 10828 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Suite 104 – call us with your credit card, or send us a check. Please do so no later than Thursday, November 15. Our office is open from 9 am to 5 pm.

You will make the holidays brighter for these young people and their families.